First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $8.60 Million Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 861,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SLAMU stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,537,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,425 over the last 90 days.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

