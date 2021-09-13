First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,729 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.71 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

