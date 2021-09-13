Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.