Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

