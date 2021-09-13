Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $32.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $122.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.