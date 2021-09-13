Fluity (FLTY) Hits Market Cap of $819,067.45

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Fluity has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $819,067.45 and $14.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,538,126 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

