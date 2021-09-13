FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.52. 975,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,309. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

