Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FL opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

