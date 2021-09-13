FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $189.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 234,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

