Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.75 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.50.

FVI stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

