frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

