Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.22

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 50921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.