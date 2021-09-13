FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 78,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

