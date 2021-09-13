FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.
Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 78,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.
In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
