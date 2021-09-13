FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Issued By Cormark

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09).

Shares of TSE MAR opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

