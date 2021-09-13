Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

GANX stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

