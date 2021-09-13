Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.57 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.64 or 0.00021405 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $97.61 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

