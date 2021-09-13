GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 1,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,434. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

