Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.91 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $174.55 million and $16.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00152473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 175,536,327 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.