Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $21.16. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,599 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

