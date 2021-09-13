Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI opened at $22.38 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $37,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.