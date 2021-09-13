Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 334.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO remained flat at $$6.93 during trading on Wednesday. 17,775,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,271,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $15.57.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

