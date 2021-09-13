Ghost Market Capitalization Hits $9.61 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $240,950.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.