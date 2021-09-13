Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

