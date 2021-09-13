Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

GWRS opened at $19.90 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a PE ratio of 165.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,902 shares of company stock worth $96,856 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

