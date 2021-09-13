GoldFund Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $67,965.33 and approximately $41.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005606 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

