Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $463,423.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042805 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

