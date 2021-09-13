Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.