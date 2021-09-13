Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,952 shares of company stock worth $524,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. 235,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,518. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

