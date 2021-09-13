Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

