Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 231,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.00. 202,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

