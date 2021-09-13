Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $26.05 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 127,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.