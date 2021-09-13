Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $194.19. 43,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,218. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $193.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

