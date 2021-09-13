Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

