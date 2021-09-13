H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

