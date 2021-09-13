Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

