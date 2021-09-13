Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

