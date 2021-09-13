Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $210,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after acquiring an additional 497,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

