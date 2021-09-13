Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $235,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $51.92 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

