Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 45.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

