Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,350 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.08 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.