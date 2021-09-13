Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,303,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.82 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

