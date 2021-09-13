Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SURF. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.11 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.