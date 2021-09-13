HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.61 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $2.48 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $46.56 or 0.00104032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 399,612 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

