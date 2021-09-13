Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 8,637 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.