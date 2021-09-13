Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 11.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.82. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

