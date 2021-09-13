Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,612 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises 8.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.29% of NovoCure worth $67,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.77. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,691. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

