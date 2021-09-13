Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,379 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

