Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,724 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,444. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

