Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.74. 24,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,025. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

