HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $2,012,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 755.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 122,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

